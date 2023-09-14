Adze Biotechnology Reports Us Patent Office Grants Patent Claiming Novel Recombinant Adenovirus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ADZE is a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. This Notice of Allowance for broad recombinant adenoviclaims is another important step forward for ADZE, which further strengthens and expands our intellectual property portfolio.” - Sidney Hopps, Chief Executive Officer of ADZECORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, US, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ADZE Biotechnology Announces Notice of Allowance fromPatent and Trademark Office of Application Claiming Novel Recombinant Adenovirus
ADZE Biotechnology (ADZE) recently announced that the USPTO issued a Notice of Allowance forPatent Application No. 16/690,733 directed to the company's novel adenoviplatform. The allowed patent application, entitled ADENOVIRUSES AND METHODS FOR USING ADENOVIRUSES, is part of an intellectual property portfolio directed to the novel adenoviplatform, products comprising the same and therapeutic uses in humans in the field of oncology exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic.
Issuance of the patent will expand the scope of protection of ADZE's intellectual property, which includes apatent and patent applications, as well as equivalent international applications, which were filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, for the company's adenoviplatform and methods of using the same, as well as pipeline technologies. The allowed application includes claims directed to recombinant adenoviruses, the species recombinant adenoviAd657 and embodiments which are conditionally replicating. The patent was issued 5 September 2023 with a nominal term of patent exclusivity extending to late 2041 in the US.
“With our other granted patents and patent applications that assign exclusivity for the ADZE recombinant adenoviand platform technology, this new patent provides foundational exclusivity for our substantial product candidate pipeline,” said Sidney Hopps, Chief Executive Officer of ADZE.“This Notice of Allowance for broad recombinant adenoviclaims is another important step forward for ADZE, which further strengthens and expands our intellectual property portfolio.”
This allowance increases the depth of the ADZE IP portfolio covering innovative platforms and technologies. ADZE recognizes the significant value in its IP portfolio, and the company plans to either further develop the covered technologies or license the IP to larger healthcare organizations, both of which create significant upside value for the company.
ADZE continue to expand IP exclusivity for its platform technology , including:
1. The recombinant adenovias PD-1 binding compound in which the recombinant adenovicomprises a plurality of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) polypeptides on its surface and methods of using the same;
2. The recombinant adenovior conditionally-replicating recombinant adenoviencoding heterologantigens;
3. The recombinant adenovior conditionally-replicating recombinant adenoviencoding targeting peptides;
4. The recombinant adenovior conditionally-replicating recombinant adenoviencoding immunostimulatory ligands; and
5. The recombinant adenovicomprising chimeric fibers.
ADZE is a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. The ADZE lead product candidate, Ad657, has potential as a multidimensional oncolytic exhibiting safe and sustained intratumoral and systemic efficacy to address a broad spectrum of malignancies and solid tumor indications. ADZE has clinical trials planned for multiple indications involving intratumoral and systemic administration.
About ADZE Biotechnology
Founded in 2019, ADZE Biotechnology is an integrated research and development company focused on improving therapeutic opportunities for multiple solid tumor malignancies for an intellectual property portfolio directed to a novel recombinant adenoviplatform, products comprising the same and therapeutic uses in humans in the field of oncology. For more information, please visit .
