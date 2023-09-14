Aws Sets The Roi Benchmark For Ip Addresses

Amazon has set a benchmark by stipulating that its acquired IP addresses should command a price of $0.005 per hour.

From 2011 to 2022, the price of IPv4 addresses underwent a significant transformation, initially starting at $5 and gradually increasing to $50 over the years.

New Standard for Responsible IP Pricing and Management

