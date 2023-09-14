Mercadien Announces Executive Promotions Names Three New Partners

The NE-based accounting firm expands its leadership to support nationwide growth

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mercadien is pleased to announce several promotions within the firm's corporate leadership team.

Ms. MeliCorrea, CRCM, a member of the Financial Institutions Services Group, was promoted to managing director of The Mercadien Group and principal in Mercadien, P.C., CPAs (the official titles of firm partners).

Melihas been employed with Mercadien since 2012 and resides in Oklahoma City, OK.

Additionally, Mr. Joseph Galdo, CPA, CFE, CAMS, CERP, a member of the firm's Financial Institutions Services Group, was promoted to managing director of The Mercadien Group and principal in Mercadien, P.C., CPAs.

Joseph has been employed with Mercadien since 2013 and resides in Philadelphia, PA.

Mr. Stephen Noon, CPA, CGMA, PSA, a member of the firm's Audit & Assurance and Private Company Services Group , was also promoted to managing director of The Mercadien Group and principal in Mercadien, P.C., CPAs.

Stephen has been with Mercadien since 2009 and resides in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Five associates were promoted to manager:

Mr. Noah Breen, CPA, a member of the Financial Institutions Services Group and resident of Hillsborough, NJ;

Ms. Audrey Kandel, CPA, a member of the firm's Nonprofit and Human Services Group and resident of Philadelphia, PA;

Ms. Caitlin Kolczynski, CFP, EA, a member of the firm's Individual and Family Office Services Group and resident of Bordentown, NJ;

Ms. Heather Tiernan, MBA, PMP, a member of the firm's Compliance Oversight Group and resident of Runnemede, NJ;

and Ms. Stephanie Toplinski, MAcc, EA, a member of the firm's Business Services Group and resident of Eastampton, NJ.

An additional 15 professionals in varipractice areas of the firm also were promoted.

Mr. Myron M. Gellman, CEO of Mercadien, stated,“Our people are the driving force behind our firm's success over the last 60 years. These promotions represent our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering leadership, and providing exceptional financial services to our valued clients."

About Mercadien

Mercadien offers a full range of accounting and advisory services, including traditional audit and financial reporting; federal, multi-state, and international tax compliance and planning; compliance oversight, risk assessment, forensic accounting, and litigation support services; management and board consulting, outsourced CFO and transaction advisory services as well as wealth management solutions.

Founded in 1963 and comprised of dedicated, experienced, and highly credentialed professionals, the firm serves privately owned companies of nearly every type and industry, as well as financial institutions, nonprofit and human service organizations, government entities, and wealthy individuals and families.

The firm provides forward-thinking, relationship-driven financial and strategic services designed to maximize wealth and profitability, minimize taxes and risk, and evaluate systems and processes while increasing efficiencies for its many diverse and sophisticated clients.

To learn more, visit our website at .



