Mercadien Celebrates 60Th Anniversary

The New Jersey and Pennsylvania Based Accounting Firm Has Served the Region Since 1963

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mercadien , a leading accounting and advisory firm in New Jersey, is proud to announce its 60th anniversary of providing exceptional accounting, tax and advisory services to clients across variindustries, including private companies, financial institutions, government entities, nonprofit and human service organizations and individuals and families.

Since its establishment in 1963, Mercadien has been committed to delivering expert financial guidance and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses and individuals. Over the past six decades, the firm has grown and adapted to the ever-changing business landscape, consistently providing reliable and innovative solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone of 60 years," said Myron Gellman , Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Mercadien. "Our continued success is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients."

Throughout its history, Mercadien has established itself as a trusted partner for financial and business matters, offering a comprehensive range of services including accounting, tax planning, auditing, business advisory, and more. The firm's unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction is shown through the tenure of its clients, some of which have been with the firm since its inception.

With a workforce comprised of more than 150 associates, Mercadien has a robust leadership team.

Recognized for their exceptional expertise in their specified areas, these leaders are frequently invited to share their insights at variconferences and other professional forums, offering education and advice on relevant topics to a broader audience.

The firm actively cultivates thought-leadership through these engagements, in addition to providing informative content through its seven industry-specific newsletters.

Alongside their professional achievements, the team at Mercadien is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community.

Collectively, they actively serve as board and committee members to over 90 organizations across the region, helping to drive positive change and making a lasting impact.

As Mercadien embarks on the next phase of its journey, the firm will remain dedicated to embracing new technologies and advancements to further promote innovation and client service excellence. The firm will continue to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients, proactively enhancing their satisfaction and success in the years to come.

About Mercadien

Mercadien offers a full spectrum of accounting and advisory services, including traditional audit and financial reporting; federal, multi-state, and international tax compliance and planning; compliance oversight, risk assessment, forensic accounting, and litigation support services; management and board consulting, outsourced CFO and transaction advisory services as well as wealth management solutions.

Founded in 1963 and comprised of dedicated, experienced, and highly credentialed professionals, the firm serves privately owned companies of nearly every type and industry, as well as financial institutions, nonprofit and human service organizations, government entities, and wealthy individuals and families.

The firm provides forward-thinking, relationship-driven financial and strategic services designed to maximize wealth and profitability, minimize taxes and risk, and evaluate systems and processes while increasing efficiencies for its many diverse and sophisticated clients.

For more information about Mercadien and its services, please visit .

