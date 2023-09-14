US Census Bureau reports first increase in poverty rates since 2010

(MENAFN) The US Census Bureau has released data revealing a concerning trend: the number of Americans living in poverty has surged for the first time since 2010. According to this data, the supplemental poverty rate has seen a notable increase, rising from 7.8 percent in 2022 to 12.4 percent. This dramatic uptick underscores the economic challenges facing a significant portion of the US population.



In addition to the distressing increase in poverty rates, the data also paints a bleak picture of household incomes. Median household income saw a decline of 2.3 percent, falling from USD76,330 in 2021 to USD74,580 in 2022. This decrease in income levels further exacerbates the financial strain experienced by many American families.



Despite these concerning developments, the official poverty rate, as reported by the Census Bureau, remained relatively stable at 11.5 percent in 2022, only a slight decrease from the 11.6 percent recorded in 2021.



Moreover, the data shed light on another critical issue: access to healthcare. An estimated 25.9 million individuals, equivalent to 7.9 percent of the population, lacked health insurance coverage throughout the entirety of 2022. This underscores the ongoing challenges associated with healthcare accessibility in the United States.

