Energy prices and Fed affect GCC stocks’ direction

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were seeing mixed performances as traders consider the developments in energy markets while the approaching Federal Reserve meeting could continue to fuel caution.

The Dubai stock market continued to see some pressure after hitting this year’s peak late last month. Traders could remain cautious before the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. However, the main index could remain in an uptrend overall thanks to the positive local fundamentals despite a slowdown in the non-oil sector growth.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to recover and could find support in the strong local economy and rising oil prices which could continue to climb as attention turns to supply levels. However, the main index could continue to see some risks after a period of uncertainty.

The Qatari stock market could continue to see price corrections after its latest rebound. The volatility in natural gas markets could continue to affect sentiment although strong local fundamentals could help limit losses.

The Saudi stock market could stabilize to a certain extent after declining significantly from July’s peak. The market could find support in the climbing oil prices which could limit the concerns about the effects of Saudi crude production cuts on the local economy. In this regard, the market could recover if oil continues to record gains.





