N26: Claudio Bedino New General Manager of Italy and Southeast Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) Milan, September 14, 2023 - The online bank N26 announces the appointment of Claudio Bedino as the General Manager for Italy and Southeast Europe. In his new role, Bedino will be responsible for developing the presence and offering key products in one of the most important markets for the bank.

Bedino will assume the new role with immediate effect, succeeding Andrea Isola, who had temporarily held the position following his recent appointment as VP of European Markets and Business Operations at N26.



Claudio brings to N26 his extensive experience in the fintech world, gained within some of the most innovative scale-ups in the industry, where he operated in highly regulated sectors, managing to integrate solutions, products, and marketing with a growth and innovation perspective. Among his various experiences before N26, the manager founded Starteed, a pioneering startup in the crowdfunding sector in Italy, and later co-founded Oval Money, an application designed to support greater financial awareness of millennials for saving and investment.

“I am very happy to be joining N26, a company I have always admired for its ability to mark a change in the digital banking sector” - commented Claudio Bedino, General Manager for Italy and Southeast Europe. - “Here I have found a team of passionate professionals with a solid understanding of customer needs and the characteristics of the local market. I am confident that we will continue to grow, strengthening our presence and offering products that increasingly facilitate the relationship between people and their finances, thanks to our inclusive, simple, and safe experience.”

Maximilian Tayenthal, founder, Co-CEO, and COO of N26 commented: “I am excited to welcome Claudio, a professional with established knowledge of the local and European financial sector. I am sure he is the right person to further strengthen the presence of N26 in Italy and in the Southeast area of Europe, and to develop our strategy of sustainable growth of the bank in these markets.”

N26 launched its 100% digital banking experience in Italy in 2017 and today has a team of about 70 people focused on market development, based both in Italy and at the German headquarters.





