DSEI 2023 highlights Turkish defense industry's global presence

(MENAFN) The prestigious Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition commenced at London's ExCel center, drawing defense and security experts from around the world. This four-day event gathers over 2,800 suppliers specializing in defense and security, with more than 230 new exhibitors introducing their latest products and capabilities.



Notably, Turkish defense industry firms have emerged prominently at DSEI 2023, underscoring Turkey's growing influence in the global defense sector. Around 30 Turkish companies, including industry giants like ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, BMC, and Roketsan, have presented their cutting-edge innovations, demonstrating the nation's commitment to advancing defense technologies.



One standout participant is Nurol Makina, a Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer that has recently expanded its presence in Europe with the establishment of Nurol Makina UK. This strategic move aims to provide support to the British Army and extend services to other nations from the UK. Nurol Makina UK's primary focus revolves around the design, development, and production of 4X4 armored vehicles, not only contributing to technological advancements but also creating local employment opportunities.



DSEI 2023 serves as a platform for global collaboration and the exchange of ideas in the defense and security sector, with a notable emphasis on Turkey's growing role in this dynamic and evolving industry.

