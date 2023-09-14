Europe Printing Advertising Distribution Market: Western Europe Contributes 90% To Revenue Share

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Europe Printing Advertising Distributio n Market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2022. However, the market is witnessing a decline in revenue to US$ 3.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of (-6.55%)during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The Europe printing advertising distribution market is showing considerable growth due to the change in advertising tactics and the increased need for tailored print advertising. The main market customers have included retail, electronics and telecommunications, insurance, financial services, and other sectors. Newspapers and magazines, which are considered traditional media, still hold 30% of the market.
Regarding return on investment (ROI), the fusion of print and digital advertising has produced outstanding outcomes. Compared to campaigns that focused primarily on digital avenues, integrated tactics that combined print and digital channels saw a significant 25% improvement in ROI. Print advertising spending remained significant in nations like Germany and the United Kingdom, accounting for about 20% of overall advertising expenditures, despite the expansion of digital advertising platforms. Thus, this change in advertising tactics spurs market expansion.
Consumers in European countries discovered that they engage with print advertisements 42% longer than with digital advertisements, per a survey by Astute Analytica. This research emphasizes the enduring allure of print marketing and shows that print media have a better chance of grabbing and holding customers' attention. This emphasizes the popularity of the printing advertising distribution market in Europe.
In the market, personalized print advertising is a new trend. Small and medium-sized firms, which significantly impact the market through the usage of brochures and flyers, are particularly interested in this possibility. Germany offers good possibilities for this trend due to its more stable print market, which is growing at a 5% CAGR. For instance, in July 2020, to welcome children returning to school after the summer break, Kellogg's ran a significant tailored print promotion throughout all of Europe.
Newspaper Accounted for About 49.7% of Revenue Share
The newspaper segment accounted for around 49.7% of the entire revenue and a revenue of US$ 3.6 billion in 2022. Newspapers dominated this industry for the dissemination of printing advertisements in Europe.
The marketing group for the UK's national news publishers, Newsworks, released research that emphasizes the national news brands' lasting popularity in the country. In the printing advertising distribution industry, 23 million Britons, or just over half the population, read national news brands every month, according to the most recent IPA Touchpoints statistics from 2021.
Additionally, readers devote an average of 1 hour 17 minutes and 1 hour 26 minutes to their daily and Sunday newspapers, respectively, on the days they read them. Due to this extended exposure window, advertisers have plenty of options to position their ads and reach a large audience.
Retailers Majorly Use Printing Advertising Distribution as an Effective Marketing Tool
In 2022, the retail segment generated over 42% of the market's total revenue, which plays a significant role in the distribution of printing advertisements in Europe. The segment is anticipated to continue to dominate during the projection period.
The significant market presence of the retail and financial industries is largely a result of the high level of customer trust in printed marketing. Print advertisements are effective at bringing in new clients for businesses, particularly those that provide savings through coupons.
Additionally, printed materials like banners, flyers, posters, and promotional products are essential for promoting a brand and drawing in clients of all ages. These materials' physicality encourages a real connection with customers and strengthens the brand message, which adds to their enduring appeal and marketing success.
Western Europe Contributes About 90% of Market Revenue Share
Western Europe captures more than 90% of the market's overall revenue, the region has become the market's major revenue producer. Among them, nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy stand out as important market shareholders and prominent players in the sector.
Germany, one of Europe's greatest economies, is important to the printing and distribution of advertising. Because of its strong economic climate and high consumer spending, it is a popular choice for advertisers who want to reach a sizable audience through print media.
Another significant player in the market is the United Kingdom, which has a developed advertising sector and a significant print media-consuming culture. Although digital advertising has become more popular, many UK customers still rely on newspapers and magazines for news and information, which favors print advertising.
Italy makes a substantial contribution to the printing and advertising distribution business thanks to its thriving retail and fashion sectors. Advertisers take advantage of this tendency to effectively promote their brand messages in Italy, where the need for print media is still strong.
Although Western Europe commands the majority of the global revenue share, these areas have growth potential and offer chances for advertisers to target new markets.
Competitive Landscape
The presence of numerwell-established industry participants in magazine advertising around the world helps to categorize the market. Businesses are focusing on introducing new features to satisfy customers' expectations by offering a popular print advertisement format.
List of Top Companies Profiled in the Report are:
.Bertelsmann Printing Group
.News Corp UK & Ireland Limited
.Transcontinental Inc.
.Newsquest Media Group
.Havas SA
.Other Players
Segmentation Outline
The Europe printing advertising distribution market segmentation focuses on Type, Services, Industry, and Country.
By Type
.Newspapers
.Magazines
.Posters and Banners
.Others (Brochures, guides, business cards, pamphlets)
By Services
.Advertising Material Direct Distribution Services
.Circular Direct Distribution Services
.Coupon Direct Distribution Services
.Directory Telephone
.Door-To-Door Distribution Of Advertising Materials
.Flyer Direct Distribution Services
.Handbill Direct Distribution Services
.Sample Direct Distribution Services
By Industry
.Retail
.Electronics and telecommunications
.Insurance
.Finance
.Others
By Country
.Western Europe
oUK
oGermany
oFrance
oItaly
oSpain
oReso of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
oRussia
oPoland
oRest of Eastern Europe
