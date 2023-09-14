What Every Woman Needs To Know About Breast Cancer And Estrogen Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Breast Cancer Thriver & Author T.J. Hills Speaks Out About Estrogen Health The challenge for today's woman is to take the time to take control of their own health, improve their estrogen health, and reduce toxic estrogen exposures if needed.” - T.J HillsMAMARONECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Breast cancer will be in the news in October as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But according to T.J. Hills, a self-care strategist, breast cancer survivor and author of the best-selling book, Sex, Drugs, Babies, and Breast Cancer: The Health Benefits of Gene Testing, breast and estrogen health should be a daily discussion for all women.
About 12%, or 1 in 8, women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.“Everyone will somehow have to deal with breast cancer in our lifetime either as a friend, family member, or patient. Taking control of your health and reducing your own personal risk of estrogen exposure ever becoming toxic are the modern woman's challenges." Says Hill.
In 2009, Hills had a successful Wall Street research firm with lots of high pressure. She also had a husband and three young boys when she was diagnosed with an aggressive Stage III estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer. She underwent radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. Hills has repeatedly said that she was a Type A personality“SuperWoman,” who was taking care of everyone but herself. Following her battle, she became focused on encouraging other women to be their own best advocates, specifically learning about the link between breast health and estrogen health. Hills now speaks about estrogen exposure, improving estrogen health, and using genetic testing to improve estrogen health.
Adds Hills,“Birth control, menopause, fertility treatments, your weight, how many babies you birthed, family history, beauty products, food, and water all contribute to a woman's daily estrogen exposure and may over time become toxic and contribute to breast cancer risks.”
Hills speaks to both male and female business leaders who are curiabout how to develop greater resilience in the face of personal or professional crises. She also speaks about how to be a friend to someone who has cancer and encourages everyone to be their own best health advocate, She has been featured on TEDX, health conferences, and numermedia outlets.
