Global Yogurt Market Estimated To Surpass A Market Size Of Us$ 185 Billion By 2028

The global yogurt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from US$140.819 billion in 2021 to US$185.484 billion by 2028. The global yogurt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from US$140.819 billion in 2021 to US$185.484 billion by 2028.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global yogurt market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$185.484 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the market growth of the global yogurt market are increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, the growing popularity of probiotic-rich foods, rising demand for dairy alternatives, and expanding distribution channels.
Yogurt is a dairy product that is produced by fermenting milk using live bacterial cultures. It is a creamy and tangy food with a smooth texture. Yogurt is known for its rich nutritional profile, including high protein, calcium, and vitamins. It provides varihealth benefits, such as improving digestion, boosting the immune system, and promoting gut health due to its probiotic content. Yogurt is available in a wide range of flavors and forms, including Greek yogurt, drinkable yogurt, plant-based yogurt , and yogurt-based products, catering to different preferences and dietary needs.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements. For instance, in August 2023, Verka, a dairy cooperative society in Punjab, India, has launched new products Fruit Yogurt in 100g cups in Blueberry, Strawberry, and Mango varieties. The new products are a part of this commitment. The Fruit Yogurt is a healthy and refreshing snack option, is made with fresh fruits and milk, and is a good source of protein, calcium, and other nutrients.
Based on form the global yogurt market is divided into spoonable yogurt and Drinkable yogurt. drinkable yogurt is experiencing major growth in the market. This is because drinkable yogurt is a convenient and portable snack that is perfect for on-the-go consumers. It is also a good source of protein and calcium, which are important nutrients for people of all ages. Additionally, drinkable yogurt is often fortified with probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health.
Based on sources the global yogurt market is divided into dairy-based yogurt and non-dairy-based yogurt. The non-dairy yogurt is experiencing significant growth in the market. This is because of the rising popularity of plant-based diets and the increasing demand for vegan and lactose-free products.
Based on flavor the global yogurt market is divided into plain yogurt and flavored yogurt. The flavored yogurt is witnessing a notable growth in the market. This is because flavored yogurt is more appealing to consumers than plain yogurt.
Based on packaging the global yogurt market is divided into cup, pouch, bottle, and others. The cup yogurt packaging is experiencing a major growth in the market. This is because cups are a convenient and portable packaging option for yogurt.
Based on fat content the global yogurt market is divided into regular, low fat, and fat-free. The low-fat yogurt is experiencing a remarkable growth in the market. This is because consumers are becoming more health-consciand are looking for yogurt that is lower in fat.
Based on distribution channels the global yogurt market is divided into online and offline. The online distribution channel is experiencing a prominent growth in the market. This is because of the increasing popularity of online shopping and the convenience of having yogurt delivered to your door.
Based on Geography the North American yogurt market is a significant contributor to the global yogurt industry. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing health consciousness of consumers, the growing popularity of yogurt, the variety of flavors and products, and the expansion of distribution channels.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global yogurt market that have been covered are AGROPUR COOPERATIVE, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., Fage International S.A., GCMMF (Amul), General Mills Inc., Nestlé, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Groupe Lactalis, Noyoghurt, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Saputo Inc., and Alpura.
These analytics report segments the global yogurt market on the following basis:
.By Form
oSpoonable Yogurt
oDrinkable Yogurt
.By Source
oDairy-based Yogurt
oNon-Dairy-based Yogurt
.By Flavor
oPlain Yogurt
oFlavored Yogurt
.By Packaging
oCup
oPouch
oBottle
oOthers
.By Fat Content
oRegular
oLow Fat
oFat-Free
.By Distribution Channel
oOnline
oOffline
.By Geography
oNorth America
.USA
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Colombia
.Ecuador
.Peru
.Others
oEurope
.Austria
.Belgium
.Bulgaria
.Czech Republic
.Denmark
.Finland
.France
.Germany
.Hungary
.Ireland
.Italy
.Netherlands
.Poland
.Portugal
.Slovenia
.Spain
.Sweden
.UK
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.Israel
.UAE
.Turkey
.Morocco
.Egypt
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.China
.India
.Japan
.South Korea
.Australia
.Philippines
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.AGROPUR COOPERATIVE
.Chobani, LLC.
.Danone S.A.
.Fage International S.A.
.GCMMF (Amul)
.General Mills Inc.
.Nestlé
.Stonyfield Farm, Inc.
.The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation
.China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
.Groupe Lactalis
.Noyoghurt
.Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
.Saputo Inc.
.Alpura
