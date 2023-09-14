Germany turns to India to offset reduced Russian oil imports following EU ban

(MENAFN) Despite the European Union's early December ban on nearly all crude oil imports from Russia, Germany has maintained a significant influx of Russian oil by turning to India as an alternative supplier. A report from Der Spiegel on a Tuesday highlighted a striking increase in Berlin's imports of petroleum products from India in the period between January and July of the current year, compared to the same period the previous year.



According to the report's analysis of official data, the value of these imports witnessed a substantial surge, rising from €37 million (approximately USD39 million) in the first 7 months of last year to a noteworthy USD484 million during the corresponding period in this year. It's worth noting that the majority of these imports from India consisted of gas oils primarily used in the production of diesel or heating oil. Notably, New Delhi has been a significant producer of these gas oils, primarily derived from Russian crude oil, thereby contributing to Germany's continued access to Russian oil products.



The report sheds light on Germany's strategic maneuver to ensure a stable supply of oil despite the EU's ban on Russian crude imports, highlighting the pivotal role played by India in meeting Germany's energy needs during this period of geopolitical and economic complexity.



MENAFN14092023000045015682ID1107068744