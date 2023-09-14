Tabuk University Hosts 3Rd International Conference On Computing And It

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
The Third International Conference on Computing and Information Technology 2023, which will run two days, was officially launched yesterday in Tabuk by Abdullah bin Mufreh Al-Dhayabi, president of the University of Tabuk.
Keynote speakers at the conference will include eminent specialists and experts in the fields of computers and information technology. In addition, people from 33 different nations attended.
The conference's main objectives were to talk about the prospects for artificial intelligence, information security, emerging technologies, engineering, and information systems in the future. These specific topics were chosen in accordance with the university's research priorities, which seek to improve the knowledge economy in line with Saudi Vision 2023.
MENAFN14092023007116015312ID1107068737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.