Continuing The 150-Year Legacy: Witness Kohler's Innovation At Index Design Week Saudi Arabia

In this era of innovation and technology, Kohler has defied all odds, emerging as a beacon of progress since its founding in 1873. Guided by the philosophy that if it can be imagined, it can be created, Kohler has consistently upheld this belief for the last 150 years with its steadfast dedication to remaining boldly innovative.

Building on this notion, Kohler is all set to captivate the audience once again at the Index Design Week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while continuing to celebrate 150 years of innovation and design excellence. Following the resounding success of the 2022 edition of INDEX in Saudi Arabia, this design event embarks on a journey that promises to captivate the design inspiration over three days.

Guided by their unwavering dedication to expertise and innovative approaches, Kohler is proud to co-sponsor the INDEX Design Talks. The Index Design Talks align seamlessly with Kohler's mission to provide a platform where diverse voices are heard, new ideas are embraced, and innovative concepts take root.

As part of its ongoing legacy, Kohler will feature the limited Artist-Edition Collection-a testament to boundless creativity and enduring passion. These exclusive creations reflect Kohler's dedication to combining art and function in everyday life.

Further highlighting their product offerings, Kohler will proudly showcase the Anthem and Statement showering collection, allowing individuals to craft showers that align with their unique visions of wellness. These collections redefine the showering experience with personalisation at its core.

Lastly, visitors are in for a spectacle as they proudly witness Kohler's innovative spirit at the Index Saudi event, unfolding over three days in Riyadh from September 10 to 12, 2023. We are pleased to collaborate with our Surfaces partner Cosentino to create our installation at Index Saudi using Dekton – the advanced ultracompact stone from Cosentino. The vanity countertop clad in elegant marble inspired Dekton Rem and shower display constructed using travertine like Dekton Marmorio from the Pietra Kode collection are functionally aesthetic elements of the Kohler mini universe created for this fair.

The Cosentino Group, headquartered in Almeria, Spain, is a global family-owned company that produces and distributes innovative and sustainable surfaces for architecture and design.