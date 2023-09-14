Saudi Masterpieces Will Be Presented In New York, Sunday

The concert, titled“Masterpieces of Saudi Music,” will feature 80 musicians from the National Orchestra and Choir (NOC), the Saudi Performing Arts Band, and the American jazz group Dizzy Gillespie. In addition to individual performances, the concert will feature a medley of Saudi folk songs. In a combined concert with NOC, Dizzy Gillespie will play musical selections.

Following performances in Paris and the American state of New Mexico, the Metropolitan Opera House performance is the third venue for the“Masterpieces of Saudi Music” programme, which aims to introduce the globe to Saudi performing arts and musical genres.