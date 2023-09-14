US aim in Ukraine to stop Russia from achieving strategic aggression

(MENAFN) The aim of the United States in Ukraine is to stop Russia from accomplishing planned success in its violence, in addition to safeguarding the financial, military, as well as democratic wealth of the Ukrainian country in the years ahead.



This was declared by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with a politics podcast, released on Wednesday, a Ukrainian news agency stated.



"The ultimate objective, really, (…) is two-fold. First, of course, is to deny Russia any kind of strategic success in Ukraine, because if we don’t then, as I said, it’s open invitation for aggressors everywhere," the chief of American diplomacy pointed out.



In this context, he underlined that Moscow attempts to exclude Ukraine from the map were unsuccessful, to conclude its name as a self-governing nation, as well as to include it into Russia. Currently, as stated by Blinken, where precisely the borderlines are drawn is basically up to the Ukrainians, who carry on their counterattack.

MENAFN14092023000045015839ID1107068727