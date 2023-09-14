Australian High Court finds Qantas broke law in pandemic staff dismissal

(MENAFN) The High Court of Australia issued a significant ruling on Wednesday, declaring that Qantas, the nation's flagship airline, had violated the law when it terminated 1,700 ground staff members and subsequently replaced them with contract workers at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Media sources have reported that the court acknowledged the firm’s decision was driven by commercial considerations during the challenging circumstances of the pandemic. However, the court found that Qantas had transgressed industrial legislation because its actions were perceived as an attempt to obstruct the rights of unionized employees to engage in industrial action and participate in collective bargaining.



In this landmark decision, the High Court of Australia has raised questions about the actions of Qantas during the Covid-19 crisis. The court's ruling underscores that while the airline may have had valid commercial reasons for its actions, it is still obligated to abide by labor and industrial laws that protect the rights of its workers, especially in the context of unionized employees' ability to exercise their industrial rights and engage in collective bargaining.

