Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 186.4 Bn By 2032 X Herald

The purpose of an automobile's engine is to transform chemical energy into heat energy and mechanical energy from heat energy. These engines burn gasoline to produce heat, and the mechanical energy they produce is then used to power the vehicle. These engines are built with increased torque in mind. Manufacturers of off-highway diesel engines are designing and creating engines to run on alternative fuels such as methanol, ethanol, biodiesel, natural gas, and synthetic natural gas. engines that run on liquid hydrogen that are fueled by hydrogen

The growing need for contemporary mining and construction machinery is expected to increase demand for off-highway diesel engines. Agriculture and forestry equipment were valued at $24.3 billion globally in 2021. Users are looking for better engines for their automobiles to attain sustainability. Off-highway vehicle emissions reduction technology is being used more frequently, and the availability of low-pollutant engines is urgently needed.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Between 2022 and 2032, the market for off-highway diesel engines is expected to provide an absolute monetary potential of US$ 93.1 billion.

In 2022, the market for engines larger than 24 litres was valued at US$ 18.7 billion.

During the predicted period, demand for engines of 750 to 1,000 HP would increase at a CAGR of 7.6%.

By 2032, the market share for construction and mining equipment is expected to reach 18.5%. In Europe, the demand for off-highway diesel engines is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Market Development

Although the economy is struggling, the commercial situation for off-highway diesel engines is looking promising. To gain a firm footing in the market, major firms are turning to mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

In order to improve the quality, embrace new technology, and expand their market share, several off-highway diesel engine manufacturers have cooperated with new technology businesses, significant industry players, and OEM manufacturers. The majority of businesses have joined forces to advance technology, which is anticipated to boost demand for off-highway diesel engines in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Diesel engines with low emissions have become the primary fofor manufacturers as they have realized the urgency of the situation. With the help of advanced technologies such as oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction systems & efficient combustion, these new diesel engines will reduce emissions.

Several marketing strategies have been adopted such as strategic alliances, product launches, partnership agreements, capacity expansions, and many more by industry participants.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of off-highway diesel engines positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled



A

Deutz

FPT Industrial

JCB

John Deere

Kohler

Kubota

Loncin

Mahindra

Mercury

Scania AB

Volvo

Weichai

Yanmar Zongshen Power

Segmentation of Off-Highway Diesel Engine Industry Research



By Engine Type :



Up to 2 L



2-4 L



4-8 L



8-12 L



12-16 L



16-20 L



20-24 L

Above 24 L

By Power Output :



< 50 HP



50 HP – 80 HP



80 HP – 120 HP



120 HP – 150 HP



150 HP – 180 HP



180 HP – 220 HP



220 HP – 250 HP



250 HP – 300 HP



300 HP – 500 HP



500 HP – 750 HP



750 HP – 1,000 HP

Above 1,000 HP

By Application :



Construction Equipment



Agriculture & Forestry Equipment



Landscape & Maintenance Equipment



Mining Equipment



Industrial Trucks



Power Sports



Marine

Genset

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

