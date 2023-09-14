Cannabigerol Market Is Currently Stands At Us$ 8.33 Billion In 2023 X Herald

The cannabis plant contains the cannabinoid cannabigerol (CBG). Along with other well-known cannabinoids like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), it is one of the numernaturally occurring substances in cannabis. Because it normally occurs in lower amounts compared to THC and CBD, CBG is regarded as a minor cannabinoid.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Even though CBG has received a lot of attention lately, research on its potential side effects and therapeutic uses is still in its early phases. CBG may have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and neuroprotective properties, according to preliminary investigations. Its potential to treat a number of ailments, including as pain, inflammation, anxiety, and some forms of cancer, has also been investigated. To completely comprehend its effects and possible medical applications, more study is necessary.

Cannabis plants contain CBG, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has attracted interest for its possible therapeutic uses. The industry that surrounds the creation, marketing, and sale of cannabigerol (CBG) products is referred to as the cannabigerol market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· In 2023, the market for cannabigerol will be worth US$8.33 billion.

· From 2023 to 2033, the demand for cannabigerol is expected to increase significantly, with a CAGR of 22%.

· By the end of 2033, the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 60.84 billion.

· In the UK, cannabigerol sales are anticipated to increase at a 29% CAGR through 2033.





· The cannabigerol market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31% over the anticipated time frame..

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Market Competition



Most companies produce and market cannabigerol products under their own names. Product development, branding, marketing, and distribution all largely rely on the market share of cannabigerol to reach consumers. Brand owners frequently work with suppliers or own their own facilities for extraction and production.

Research institutions and organizations are closely examining cannabigerol's efficacy, safety, and potential medicinal applications. Their studies and findings add to our understanding of cannabigerol as a whole and have an effect on new product development and market innovation.

Cannabis plants, specifically those high in CBG, are grown and harvested by businesses and individuals. They contribute significantly to the supply chain by supplying the raw materials required for the extraction and manufacturing of CBG.

The competitive landscape is dynamic with companies striving to differentiate themselves through product quality, innovation, branding, marketing strategies, and customer service. As the market evolves, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are also likely to occur as companies aim to expand their market presence and leverage synergies.



GenCanna declared the acquisition of CBD Capital Ltd. in 2021. It is expected to strengthen GenCanna's standing in the cannabis industry, both locally and globally. In May 2021, EXMceuticals Inc., a start-up bio-sciences business with a foon the creation of innovative cannabis formulations, partnered with worldwide cannabinoids to market hemp- and cannabinoid-based products. The cooperation wanted to expand EXM's Portugal hub to import, investigate, improve, and sell cannabinoids and products derived from cannabis, and the businesses were able to grow their geographic reach and strengthen business ties.

Key Segments of Cannabigerol Industry Research



By Form:



CBG Distillate

CBG Isolate

By Grade:



Food Grade

Pharma Grade

By Application:



Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cannabigerol market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (CBG distillate, CBG isolate), grade (food grade, pharma grade), and application (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Cannabigerol (CBG) Market Report



What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Cannabigerol (CBG) sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Cannabigerol (CBG) demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033? Which are the factors driving sales in the Cannabigerol (CBG) Market during the forecast period?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: