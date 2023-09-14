Turkey, UK expand free trade agreement to focus on diversifying trade

(MENAFN) In a joint press conference held in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, alongside his British counterpart James Cleverly, disclosed plans to extend the scope of the existing free trade agreement between Turkey and the United Kingdom. Fidan conveyed that preparations for this expansion are in their final stages, emphasizing the primary objective of diversifying the bilateral trade volume. He noted that in 2022, the trade volume between the two nations reached nearly USD20 billion, underlining the economic significance of this partnership. The current trade deal had originally been inked in December 3 years ago (in 2020).



Alongside trade-related discussions, the two foreign ministers delved into a range of regional and global issues during their meeting. Topics on the agenda encompassed the ongoing war in Ukraine, efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and the intricate situation in Syria.



Fidan also underscored an ongoing dialogue between Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar concerning the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road project. This initiative underscores the vital importance of establishing new trade routes, a necessity magnified by recent geopolitical developments like the COVID-19 epidemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the escalating competition between the United States as well as China.

