Mexican politicians take search for extraterrestrial life more seriously

(MENAFN) Only more than a month following a revolutionary US Congressional hearing the presence of aliens, Mexican politicians took the search for extraterrestrial life more seriously on Tuesday when two claimed non-human bodies were put on view in a session.



But the genuineness of the seemingly mummified corpses is being passionately discussed because of their involvement in an earlier aired documentary and the contribution of a reporter with a doubtful past.



In the hearing, which was joined by the general manager of Americans for Safe Aerospace and past US Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who was in the highlight at the hearing in the US Congress, two claimed non-human bodies thought to be more than a thousand years old were unveiled.



“These specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth. They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilized,” Jaime Maussan, a reporter and everlasting UFO fan, informed the Mexican Congress.

