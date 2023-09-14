King Charles III of Britain conveys condolences to Libya amidst tragic floods

(MENAFN) In a solemn and empathetic gesture, Britain's King Charles III expressed his condolences to Libya on a tragic Wednesday, where devastating floods have claimed the lives of at least 6,000 people, leaving thousands more missing. Buckingham Palace issued a statement containing King Charles's message of condolence to Mohamed al-Menfi, the chief of Libya's Presidential Council.



"We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods," the declaration conveyed, reflecting the depth of sympathy felt by the British monarch for the people of Libya during this challenging time.



Commending the efforts of search and rescue teams in Libya, King Charles III praised their dedication and resilience in the face of such a natural disaster. He also made it clear that the British administration stands ready to support Libya's needs, signifying the United Kingdom's commitment to assisting the North African nation during this crisis.



Earlier on the same Wednesday, the British administration announced a substantial initial aid package worth up to £1 million (USD1.25 million) in an effort to provide urgently needed life-saving assistance to Libya. This financial support underscores the UK's commitment to alleviating the dire consequences of the floods and aiding those affected by this tragic event.

