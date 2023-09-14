Global oil production sees increase in August, IEA forecasts decline ahead

(MENAFN) According to the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday, global oil production experienced a significant uptick in August, rising by approximately 27 percent, equivalent to 280,000 barrels per day (bpd), to reach nearly 101.50 million bpd. This increase was primarily attributed to heightened production levels in Canada, Iran, and China.



Within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the output climbed to 33.52 million bpd in August, reflecting a rise of 120,000 bpd compared to July. Iran, notably, recorded the most substantial increase within the group, boosting its crude oil production by 100,000 bpd to reach 3.14 million bpd last month. Other OPEC members, including Nigeria, Iraq, Libya, as well as Equatorial Guinea, also saw production growth during this period. However, Saudi Arabia, as the largest producer within the group, experienced a decline in output by 100,000 bpd, settling at 8.98 million bpd. In contrast, Algeria, Venezuela, Angola, and the Congo's production levels remained relatively stable compared to the previous month.



Outside of OPEC, non-OPEC oil production reached 67.97 million bpd in August, reflecting an increase of 170,000 bpd compared to July.



Despite this recent surge in production, the IEA anticipates a decline in global oil output for the remainder of the year. This projection is influenced by ongoing output cuts implemented by major global producers, signaling a potential shift in the trajectory of oil production in the coming months.

