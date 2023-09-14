Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on his country's National Day.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban explores with his British counterpart Nigel Huddleston the free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
KUWAIT -- The second plane loaded with tons of relief supplies takes off from Kuwait Abdulla Al-Mubarak Air Base flying to Libya to help hurricane victims.
KUWAIT -- Officials in the cooperative sector have affirmed pursue of "Kuwaitizing" supervisory jobs in the consumer cooperative stores in line with the government policy to alter the geographic staand overhaul the labor market.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil rose USD 1.53 during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 96.71 per barrel compared with USD 95.18 pb the day before. (end) rk
