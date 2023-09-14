Armenian Pm Aims To Inflame Situation In Region - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan's interview with POLITEurope, as well
as statements made by him in recent days, once again show that he
expresses contradictory opinions several times a day, does not
pursue a consistent policy, does not abandon his territorial claims
to Azerbaijan and now tries to disguise them, demonstrating at the
same time interest in inflaming the situation in the region,
Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.
"Pashinyan's statements show that Armenia even in words puts
conditions for recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity," the
Community said.
Western Azerbaijan Community noted that Azerbaijan's policy
towards the Armenian population of Karabakh, dialog with them is a
purely internal affair of Azerbaijan, and these issues have nothing
to do with Armenia.
Armenia should stop its rude interference in the internal
affairs of Azerbaijan - This is a dangerpolicy to follow, said
the statement of the Community.
"The Prime Minister's opinion that "Armenia recognized the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan because our allies remained
silent" shows Armenia's true intentions and hypocrisy. One can
conclude that if Armenia had received outside support, it would not
have recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This is
coming from a state that at every opportunity flaunts its
sovereignty, territorial integrity, draws "red lines", sheds
crocodile tears, and conducts a vile slander campaign against
Azerbaijan's sovereignty at the international level," said the
community.
"It seems that Pashinyan is still under the influence of the
racist, Azerbaijanophobic ideology that has been shaped in Armenia
for 30 years. One of the main pillars of this ideology was the idea
that "the Karabakh issue is solved because the Armenian people
solved the Karabakh issue on the battlefield". The Azerbaijani
people showed how the Armenian people "solved" the Karabakh issue -
in 2020 on the battlefield during the second Karabakh war," Western
Azerbaijan Community added.
The Community emphasized that by not accepting the invitation of
the Western Azerbaijan Community to dialog and denying the right of
Azerbaijanis to return, Pashinyan probably thinks: "we have solved
the issue of Western Azerbaijanis".
"This is the wrong approach. Western Azerbaijanis are determined
to return to their ancestral lands peacefully, and no one can
prevent this," said the statement.
