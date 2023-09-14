Branford Castle Partners Surges Ahead: Announces Promotions And New Hires As It Looks To The Future

The firm has promoted Ceon Francis to Managing Director and Marilyn Yang to Principal.

Ben Sebel, a Senior Advisor of the firm, has increased and extended his time commitment to Branford as it looks forward to completing

its

Fund II investing and raising new capital for

its anticipated

Fund III.



Mr. Francis has been with Branford since 2018.

He has been responsible for successful investments in variBranford portfolio companies. Prior to joining Branford, Mr. Francis had held positions in management consulting and marketing analysis.

In 2020, he was recognized as a Rising Star Dealmaker by the Global M&A Network and was also selected as one of the winners of the M&A Advisor's 11th

Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.

Mr. Francis is a graduate of Wesleyan University

and holds an MBA from France's

ESSEC Business

School.

Ms. Yang has been with Branford since 2020 and in the private equity industry since 2018.

She has been heavily involved with variplatform and bolt-on acquisitions and has been instrumental in a variety of aspects with the Branford portfolio.

She started her professional career in investment banking and is a Magna cum Laude graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, Branford has hired two new

associates

to extend its team

with the prospect of a third

as

its

business grows.

"Branford Castle Partners is a pre-eminent private equity firm focused on the lower middle market," said John S. Castle, President and CEO of the firm. "Our Fund I and Fund II returns have solidifiedas a top-tier investor.

Among

the

reasons for our success are our

thoughtfully developed

investment strategy that has been proven over three decades and

our

talented team.

Our senior leadership has been in place for more than 20 years, and with these

promotions and new hires, we are now positioned

to reach our projected milestones in the coming years."



The firm has offices in Boca Raton, FL and New York, NY.

SOURCE Branford Castle