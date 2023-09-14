George Church, Julie Clauss Join Unravel Biosciences Advisory Board

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unravel Biosciences, Inc., ("Unravel"), a therapeutics company leveraging a machine-learning model of human health to advance drugs for complex diseases, today announced the addition of Prof. George Church and Ms. Julie Clauss to its Advisory Board.

George Church, Ph.D. is a renowned geneticist and entrepreneur, noted for his integration of new technology with novel scientific questions focused on improving health. Prof. Church has pioneered genomic technologies, The Personal Genome Project, CRISPR/cas9 gene editing in human stem cells, founded over 50 companies including Colossal, Editas, and DynoTx.

"Millions of patients suffer from complex disorders that have evaded traditional drug development and genomic diagnostic and therapeutic approaches," said Dr. Church "The time is ripe for combining machine learning with RNA networks to address these pressing medical challenges in innovative ways."

Julie Clauss, MEng, MS, MBA is an experienced global pharma executive with 17+ years of experience in senior operating roles. Ms. Clauss is the CEO and Cofounder of Aptabridge Therapeutics and has held prior executive roles including VP at Ultragenyx, VP of R&D Operations at Ipsen, and global R&D lead at Sanofi. Julie Clauss is a highly accomplished business leader with a remarkable history of driving revenue growth strategies and guiding organizations to realize their vision of improving patient care.

"There is a need to identify new drug targets and build more effective treatments for complex disorders lacking approved therapeutics," said Ms. Clauss. "Unravel's uniquely rapid in silico, in vivo, and clinical derisking platform has already led to the discovery of novel biology and proprietary assets, indicating a sustainable pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics programs."

"We are pleased to welcome Julie and George as we embark on a new phase of therapeutics development: maturing and partnering therapeutic assets, growing proprietary datasets, and expanding programs by opening discovery platform access to partners," said Richard Novak, Ph.D., Unravel Co-Founder and CEO. "Their profound expertise in rapid technology translation and therapeutics commercialization comes at a key inflection point where they will foster tremendplatform and commercial growth to create meaningful impact to patients."

About Unravel Biosciences

Unravel Biosciences is the first rapid prototyping therapeutics company, integrating AI systems biology computation with rapid in vivo screening and clinical validation of discovered targets with unprecedented efficiency. Unravel leverages its proprietary BioNAVTM platform combining target and drug discovery, preclinical screening and patient stratification to find treatments for complex diseases. Unravel's platform discovered RVL002, a first-in-class new small molecule targeting mitochondrial metabolism with applications in multiple CNS and metabolic disorders, and RVL027, a molecule targeting a novel mechanism to treat dystonias. .

SOURCE Unravel Biosciences, Inc.