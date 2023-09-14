Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack On Warship In Black Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Russian forces foiled a Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship in the Black Sea, while also intercepting 11 drones over the Crimean Peninsula on Thursday, said the Russian defense ministry.
Ukrainian forces also attacked a ship repair factory with missiles yesterday in Sevastopol port city, severely damaging two ships. (end)
as.ag
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107068379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.