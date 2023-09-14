Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Increase To 2023 Outlook As Management Prepares To Host Investor Day Today

President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball said, "I'm extremely pleased to affirm my confidence that we will exceed our previously communicated full-year financial guidance. Better-than-expected volume strength for utility poles and residential and industrial wood preservatives, recent pricing actions in our rail business, and a Carbon Materials and Chemicals business that is managing better than expected through sudden market disruptions, all lead me to believe that we can deliver adjusted EBITDA at higher than $250 million. We typically do not update guidance between reporting periods; however, we made an exception because we will be sharing news today that recent results are trending toward another record quarter as well as informing the investment community on our longer-term plan progress. This data represents another proof point that Koppers remains on track to reach our 2025 target of $300 million in adjusted EBITDA."

Koppers will host an Investor Day today in Chicago, Illinois, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, or 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will feature an in-depth review of the business as well as an update on the company's strategic initiatives through 2025. Key speakers will include:



Leroy Ball – President and Chief Executive Officer



Leslie Hyde – Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer



Jimmi Sue Smith – Chief Financial Officer

James Sullivan – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Koppers does not provide reconciliations of guidance for adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EPS to comparable GAAP measures, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception. Koppers is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include, but are not limited to, restructuring and impairment charges, acquisition-related costs, mark-to-market commodity hedging, and LIFO adjustments that are difficult to forecast for a GAAP estimate and may be significant.

The company's Investor Day event is open to investors and analysts attending either in person or virtually and will include a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.

