Axa Xl Welcomes Anthony Dagostino As Global Chief Cyber Underwriting Officer For Commercial Lines

According to Ms. Benet, "Cybersecurity continues to be a top risk management concern for clients across AXA.

Cyber is a strategic growth area for the group and we're excited to attract seasoned cyber talent like Anthony to helpmaximize our global resources, adopt best practices, and tap into our collective cyber expertise across AXA's entities to best serve commercial clients."

Mr. Dagostino joins AXA XL from Converge, a cyber insurance and risk management provider which he founded. He brings more than 20 years of cyber insurance experience to this new role.

Mr. Dagostino will lead an AXA-wide team tasked with creating product and service solutions for cyber risk transfer for commercial clients of all sizes, establishing a clear risk appetite and globally consistent cyber underwriting guidelines, managing aggregation risk, assisting in the recruitment and development of cyber talent, and developing prevention and recovery services for AXA clients.

