Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature At Golden Sable Property, South-Central Bc

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented:“This was an excellent first-pass evaluation of a property with known gold mineralization. There is a very significant gold-in-soil trend here, with historic drilling to verify the presence of gold mineralization in bedrock.”

About the Golden Sable property

The 2,852-hectare Golden Sable property is located 75 km northeast of Kamloops, BC, and 20 km south of Bridge Lake, BC. It is easily accessible via Highway 24 and the Bonaparte Forest Service Road. Golden Sable comprises two main areas, Golden Sable (GS) East and GS West, which are contigu(see Figure 1 and May 29, 2023 news release ).

The Golden Sable property covers an intrusion-related gold target. The claims lie within the Quesnel tectonic terrane that hosts many of British Columbia's active and past-producing gold mines. Middle to Upper Triassic Nicola Group volcanics and sedimentary rocks comprise the majority of the underlying bedrock geology. The property also straddles the margins of a large, early Jurassic hornblende-biotite granodiorite pluton with prevalent younger mafic and andesitic dikes.

From 2006 to 2013 Amarc Resources delineated the 3-kilometre-long soil anomaly on the GS West block, which was subsequently drill tested by Sable Resources in 2018.

The inaugural, 1,339-metre drill program conducted by Sable Resources on the GS West block encountered gold mineralization in 5 of 7 drill holes. Results include an intersection of 0.83 g/t gold (Au) over 24.0m, including 2.4 g/t gold over 4.0m. Gold mineralization was found to be associated with mafic and intermediate dike swarms trending northwest – southeast along the granitic contacts.

No follow-up drilling has been conducted to date, and the majority of the gold-in-soil anomaly remains untested.





Figure 1: Location of Trailbreaker's Golden Sable property.

Trailbreaker's 2023 exploration program

The 2023 surficial exploration program was designed to evaluate the quality of the historic soil sample locations, locate the historic drill holes, map and prospect available outcrops, and continue soil sampling to the southeast of the GS West historic gold-in-soil trend.

The program was successful in extending the GS West gold-in-soil anomaly 1 km farther to the southeast, where it remains open. Assaying of the soil samples within this trend returned values up to 242 ppb Au (see Figure 2).

A tightly-spaced soil sample grid was also performed over historic soil samples in the area of drilling to evaluate the consistency and quality of previresults. Assay results within this grid returned values up to 601 ppb Au and displayed a similar anomalsignature to that of the historic soil sampling, confirming the validity of the historic anomaly.

Geological mapping revealed outcrops of granite and andesitic dikes within the gold-in-soil trend. Significant pyrite mineralization occurs in the area of the historic drilling.





Figure 2: 2023 exploration at Golden Sable West.

