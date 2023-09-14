Qaia Receives Over 1Mln Passengers During August 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- The Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1,034,350 passengers during August 2023, showcasing 9.8% growth compared to the previyear's numbers.
In a statement on Thursday, the group said that the QAIA recorded 8,008 aircraft movements (ACM), constituting a 15.3% increase from 2022 figures. The QAIA's cargo handling for the month amounted to 5,988 tons, demonstrating a 0.3% decrease compared to 2022 figures.
During the first eight months of the year, the QAIA had served a total of 6,414,776 passengers, registering a 24.8% surge against 2022 figures.
Concurrently, the QAIA logged 53,410 aircraft movements (ACM), reflecting a 16.5% increase over the same period in 2022. In terms of year-to-date cargo figures, the QAIA handled 42,348 tons, signifying a 4.9% rise compared with 2022 figures.
"Through collaborations with varipartners, we are dedicated to reclaiming our previtraffic levels while diligently working on shaping a welcoming airport experience that feels like home. As the Kingdom's prime gateway to the world, the QAIA serves as a vital link within the Levant, connecting the region with the global arena. For this reason, we are operating tirelessly to expand our airline and destination networks and bridge Jordan to the world," said Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.
"Our endeavors are bearing fruit on multiple fronts, with monthly statistics steadily improving and nearing pre-COVID benchmarks. Our airport experience and services are also making significant strides and gaining international recognition, exemplified by our recent receipt of three prestigitrophies for previously announced awards during the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit in South Korea, recognizing our exceptional performance throughout 2022," he added.
