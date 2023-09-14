Parliamentary Committee Meets Azerbaijan Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- Head of the Jordanian-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Association MP Nimr Sulaihat stressed the need to increase the trade balance, investment opportunities, tourism and educational cooperation, and exchanging experiences between Jordan and Azerbaijan for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.
During a meeting on Thursday with the Azerbaijani Ambassador Eldar Salimov, Sulaihat stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries, while MP Najeh Adwan called for increasing cultural exchange and leverage opportunities in the two countries' agricultural sector.
For his part, Salimov underscored his country's support for the Hashemite custodianship over the holy sites in the al-Quds al-Sharif and the firm Jordanian position towards the Palestinian cause, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, pointing out that Jordan and Azerbaijan see eye-to-eye on common issues of interest.
He stressed the need to strengthen Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations and increase the benefit from the two countries' trade and economic sectors.
