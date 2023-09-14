Publication Of Prospectus

Publication of Prospec

OctoAIM VCT plc and OctoAIM VCT 2 plc (the“Companies”) have today issued a prospecrelating to a proposed offer for subscription for ordinary shares of 1p each in OctoAIM VCT plc and 0.01p each in OctoAIM VCT 2 plc (“New Shares”) to raise up to £20 million, in aggregate, with an over allotment of up to a further £10 million, in aggregate (the“Offer”), following the approval of the prospecfrom the Financial Conduct Authority.

Pursuant to agreements dated 14 September 2023 relating to the Offer between the Companies and OctoInvestments Limited, the Companies' investment manager (the“Investment Manager”), which constitute smaller related party transactions within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, the Investment Manager will receive:



an initial charge of 3% of the gross funds raised under the Offer by the Companies; and



a further charge of up to 2.5% of gross funds raised under the Offer by the Companies from investors who have not invested their money through a financial intermediary (“Direct Investors”); and

an additional ongoing charge of 0.5% per annum of the most recently announcedasset value multiplied by the number of New Shares allotted to Direct Investors for up to nine years, provided the Direct Investors continue to hold the New Shares.

The Offer is now open and will close on 5 April 2024 for the 2023/2024 tax year and on 13 September 2024 for the 2024/2025 tax year, or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed. The boards of the Companies reserve the right to close the Offer earlier in respect of either of the above tax years.

The prospecwill shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

and on the Companies' website