Aben Minerals Completes Camp Preparation At The Justin Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) (“Aben” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a camp reclamation and preparation program at its Justin Gold Project in the Yukon. The camp is in good condition and management anticipates less mobilization costs than expected for the planned 2024 drill program.
The flagship Justin Gold Project is located north of Watson Lake, Yukon and adjoins Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. The Company plans to conduct a drill program in the Summer of 2024 to expand on the gold-bearing targets discovered by Aben in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone and Lost Ace Zone. POW Zone drill intercept highlights include 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m.
The Company is currently applying for a new multi year Class 3 Quartz Exploration permit to allow for advanced exploration including diamond drilling at the Justin Project.
Aben is also commencing a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has spent over $6,000,000 on exploration since aquiring the project in 2016 with a highlight drill result: FK18-10 38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m.
Images from the Justin Project Camp August 2023:
Justin Gold Project
The 7,400-hectare Justin Gold property is 100% owned by Aben Minerals Ltd located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt and adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Aben has drilled a total of 4972.0 metres in 21 diamond drill holes across four zones of interest. Drilling in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone successfully discovered:
Hole JN11009: 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m) Hole JN11010: 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0m
Justin Gold Project Location and Target Zones
Additionally, trenching in 2018 at the Lost Ace Zone, located 2 kilometers northwest along strike from the POW Zone returned values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4m including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0m. The discovery at Lost Ace highlights the existence of a multi-phase hydrothermal system with the potential for overprinting mineralizing systems.
