Aben Minerals Completes Camp Preparation At The Justin Gold Project

The flagship Justin Gold Project is located north of Watson Lake, Yukon and adjoins Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. The Company plans to conduct a drill program in the Summer of 2024 to expand on the gold-bearing targets discovered by Aben in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone and Lost Ace Zone. POW Zone drill intercept highlights include 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m.

The Company is currently applying for a new multi year Class 3 Quartz Exploration permit to allow for advanced exploration including diamond drilling at the Justin Project.

Aben is also commencing a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has spent over $6,000,000 on exploration since aquiring the project in 2016 with a highlight drill result: FK18-10 38.7 g/t Au over 10.0m.

Images from the Justin Project Camp August 2023:





Justin Gold Project

The 7,400-hectare Justin Gold property is 100% owned by Aben Minerals Ltd located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt and adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project. Aben has drilled a total of 4972.0 metres in 21 diamond drill holes across four zones of interest. Drilling in 2011 and 2012 at the POW Zone successfully discovered:



Hole JN11009: 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0m (including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0m) Hole JN11010: 2.52 g/t Au and 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0m





Justin Gold Project Location and Target Zones

Additionally, trenching in 2018 at the Lost Ace Zone, located 2 kilometers northwest along strike from the POW Zone returned values ranging from trace to 20.8 g/t gold over 4.4m including 88.2 g/t gold (Au) over 1.0m. The discovery at Lost Ace highlights the existence of a multi-phase hydrothermal system with the potential for overprinting mineralizing systems.