Prime Drink Group Corp: Business Development

“We are privileged to have as our first client people with whom we share a common vision, that of eco-responsibility and sustainable development in the exploitation of our different sources,” announced Alexandre Côté, President &CEO.

Aquanor will install, in a first phase, four fountains in Eastern Townships. The supply contract will be done directly at the source of Saint-Joseph de Coloraine to begin with. This water contains a very high content of silicon (Si) known for its health benefits.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims to become a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 34% of Quebec's fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors, with a foon sustainable growth.