Nauticus Robotics Announces Offshore Service Agreement With Shell



ContinuSuccessful Collaboration Evolves from the Development Stage to Commercial Offshore Service with a Potential Multi-Year Service Pipeline Industry Milestone: Aquanaut will Execute AutonomSubsea Manipulation Tasks on Live Subsea Assets in more than 1000m water depth Without an Umbilical

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NautiRobotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of ocean robots and artificial intelligence for autonomservices to the offshore industries, today announced its entry into a service contract with Shell plc (“Shell”) (NYSE: SHEL). The initial scope of work includes inspection services on a Shell subsea field development in the Gulf of Mexico, and the contract contemplates visible future inspection service projects. The contract follows Nauticus' successful qualification phase for autonommethods of subsea operations for inspection services. The new contract acknowledges Nauticus' successful transition to a fully operational offshore services provider.

Aquanaut, Nauticus' flagship autonomsubsea robot, will serve as the project's work horse and perform noncontact and contact inspections across an extensive subsea complex. The project features Nauticus' first-to-market method of autonomsubsea manipulation on live subsea assets in water depths exceeding 1000m. A remote pilot will collaborate with Aquanaut during the operation through Nauticus' acoustic communications link to ensure safe operations. The project also features what Shell has termed“a force multiplier” solution with multiple scopes of work to be executed simultaneously from a smaller class of service vessel that would not normally engage in IMR services. Nautinot needing an umbilical to control Aquanaut is the key enabler of business case. In delivering this project Nautiand Shell will take a major step in maturing a novel approach, jointly developed by the two companies, to underwater operations that could lead to a step change in technology and service delivery for the offshore sector.

“I am incredibly pleased with the progress the team has made in our collaboration with Shell and to embark on this new project with one of the world's leading energy companies,” said NicolRadford, CEO of Nauticus.“Nautinow has visibility long term IMR services work for Shell and the opportunity to become the preferred supplier for this advanced work. We recognize the significance of this opportunity with Shell and look forward to the execution of this project work.”

Preparations to execute this project required Nautito mature its offshore Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) solutions and operational expertise. The offshore operational design of the project also involved a collaborative effort with Shell's marine assurance staff and robotics innovation programme.

NautiRobotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus' robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nautiprovides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

