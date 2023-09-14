Apogee Therapeutics To Participate At The 2023 Stifel Virtual I&I Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCIand WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other inflammatory and immunology (I&I) indications, today announced that members of its management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Stifel Virtual I&I Day on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
A live and archived webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other inflammatory and immunology indications with high unmet need. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering properties, including half-life extension. The company's two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which are being initially developed for the treatment of AD and COPD, respectively. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit .
