Flash News: Okx Wallet Is Now Integrated With Primex Finance, A Non-Custodial Prime Brokerage Protocol

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 14, 2023.
Users Can Now Access Brokerage Protocol Primex Finance Using the OKX Wallet Web Extension
OKX Wallet has integrated with Primex Finance , a non-custodial prime brokerage protocol that connects lenders, traders, marketmakers and liquidity providers.
Primex is a new innovation in decentralized exchange and an important advancement in digital asset trading. It allows lenders to provide liquidity and traders to make leveraged trades, with capabilities across a range of blockchains and multiple decentralized exchanges.
To access Primex Finance, users simply need to:
1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Primex Finance via web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
Find out more about this integration here .
For more information, please visit the Support Center .
MENAFN14092023004107003653ID1107068233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.