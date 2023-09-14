Flash News: Okx Wallet Is Now Integrated With Primex Finance, A Non-Custodial Prime Brokerage Protocol

Users Can Now Access Brokerage Protocol Primex Finance Using the OKX Wallet Web Extension

OKX Wallet has integrated with Primex Finance , a non-custodial prime brokerage protocol that connects lenders, traders, marketmakers and liquidity providers.

Primex is a new innovation in decentralized exchange and an important advancement in digital asset trading. It allows lenders to provide liquidity and traders to make leveraged trades, with capabilities across a range of blockchains and multiple decentralized exchanges.

To access Primex Finance, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Primex Finance via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

Find out more about this integration here .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .