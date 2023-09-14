Ashghal Announces Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a nine-hour closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to traffic coming from Umm Lekhba Interchange underpass to Thani Bin Jassim Interchange underpass in the direction of Hamad International Airport.

Traffic will be kept open on the service roads and Thani Bin Jassim Interchange signals. The flyover on Umm Lekhba Interchange, leading from Al Shamal towards Hamad International Airport, will be shut down temporarily.



The detour starts on Friday September 15, 2023, from 1am to 10am in coordination with Traffic Department.

The department advised travellers heading from Al Shamal or Al Markhiya to use Duhail Interchange to reach their destinations on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor. Meanwhile those heading from Doha for Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor were advised to use Umm Lekhba Interchange as usual using the service roads along Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to reach their destinations.

