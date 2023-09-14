Arab League Urges Int'l Community To Aid Morocco, Libya In Wake Of Natural Disasters

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- The Arab League called on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to mitigate the effects of an earthquake that struck Moroand a storm that ravaged Libya just a few days apart.
During a press conference organized by the League and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization on Thursday, the League's Assistant Secretary-General and Head of its Social Affairs Sector Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh voiced solidarity with Moroand Libya, expressing hope for more international support for these two countries in terms of rescue and relief operations.
