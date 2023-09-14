Jordan Sends Second Relief Plane To Flood-Stricken Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) -- Jordan has dispatched a second aid plane to flood-ravaged Libya, carrying essential logistics and medical supplies, as well as a Jordan International Search and Rescue Team to help locate and rescue individuals who are trapped or stranded as a result of the floods and torrents.
The rescue mission includes 88 members, of which are 5 doctors from the Royal Medical Services, said spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Majali.
The plane was sent under royal directives by the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, and the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
The rescue team is associated with the Civil Defense Department at the PSD and is renowned worldwide, having participated in numerinternational relief efforts, including the most recent search and rescue mission for missing persons following the earthquakes in Turkiye this past February.
MENAFN14092023000117011021ID1107068204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.