Parliament Speaker Al-Saadoun Hosts Martyrs Society Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Thursday received a delegation of the society of the families of the martyrs, prisoners and the missing.
The delegation included the society chairman Fayez Al-Enezi, its board members Badr Al-Sewagh and Nawaf Al-Huwaider. (end)
aa.rk
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107068202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.