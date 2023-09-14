Gut Health 101: 7 Fermented Foods That Improve Digestion

Fermented foods are becoming increasingly popular as people become more aware of the health advantages of probiotics. Probiotics are helpful bacteria that aid in maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora, and fermented foods contain these living bacteria, making them an excellent source of probiotics.

But with so many different fermented foods, knowing which ones to try can be hard. Many fantastic fermented foods are also available that can help support digestive health and increase gut flora counts. From kombucha to yoghurt, we've compiled a list of the top seven fermented foods for a healthy gut.









Incorporating these fermented foods into your diet can contribute to a healthy gut and improved overall well-being. Consuming them regularly is essential to maintain a diverse and balanced gut microbiome. If you have specific dietary restrictions or preferences, non-dairy and plant-based options are available for many of these fermented foods.