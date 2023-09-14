Kerala News LIVE: Nipah Suspicion In Thiruvananthapuram; Student Under Observation

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that four people have been infected with the Nipah virus. Of them, two are undergoing treatment, while two others died due to the disease. Meanwhile, an expert team appointed by the Central government will arrive in Kerala today. 168 people who came in contact with the patient have been identified, informed the Minister.



7.59 AM:

Nipah concern in Thiruvananthapuram; student under observation

Amid the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode, a BDS student in Thiruvananthapuram is under observation following a fever at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The student's body fluids will be tested. However, authorities informed that there is no cause for concern.