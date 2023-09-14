Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Hails Jasprit Bumrah's Mastery Against Pakistan

Sunil Gavaskar praised Jasprit Bumrah's impressive form, emphasizing his rhythm against Pakistan. Speaking to Sports Tak's Vikrant Gupta, the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator lauded India's all-around performance, highlighting that the team's convincing victory against Pakistan was a testament to their dominance.

Furthermore, Gavaskar commended KL Rahul for his remarkable century and his commitment to keeping wickets after the innings, dispelling any concerns about his fitness. Speaking specifically about Bumrah, Gavaskar pointed out that even a world-class batter like Babar Azam found it challenging to read Bumrah's deliveries.

"This Indian team is well-prepared, and I hope they can maintain this rhythm in both the Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup," added Gavaskar.

India's next match is against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 12), where a victory will secure their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

