Kerala: Students Of IIT Calicut Develops 'Kid Speak Pro' For Differently Abled Children

The electronic board, operated by pressing picture buttons that translate into words in Malayalam and can be converted into text, serves as a valuable communication tool, especially for young children with communication challenges.

The device helps young children communicate even before they learn sign language. Although such apps are currently available on mobile phones, they are not of sufficient use in therapy centers. Many require a paid subscription. If children are trained to use mobile phones at a young age, they are likely to become addicted to them.

'Kid Speak Pro' was developed to teach children in therapy centers. More words can be included as per the needs of the children. It can also use their children's pictures or parents' voices on the board. The cost of the device is approximately Rs 15,000. The device was designed by the collaborative efforts of K. Fathima Fida, C. Shriya, S. Sivapriya, and Nina Baby, who completed their electronics and communication engineering degrees at IET. They received valuable input and suggestions from Teacher K. Meghdas and Anjusha, a speech therapist at CDMRP.



