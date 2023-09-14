Switzerland To Finland: 10 Happiest Countries In The World

The Scandinavian countries due to their strong social safety nets, high trust in government. Let's find out the 10 countries that Rank at the top of the list

Switzerland, with its breathtaking landscapes, shines as a happiness exemplar. Trust in institutions and fellow citizens contributes to the sense of security and well-being

Iceland boasts happiness alongside safety and gender equality. Its happiness factors include a thriving economy, minimal corruption, free education, and a strong sense of community

Denmark, coming in second, owes its happiness to its comprehensive social safety net, similar to the Scandinavian welfare systems

Finland consistently ranks as the world's happiest country. The 2023 World Happiness Report reaffirms Finland's top position

The Netherlands, in fifth place in the 2023 World Happiness Report, embodies happiness through varimeans

Luxembourg consistently ranks among the world's happiest nations. Its prosperity stems from a strong economy, financial sector, and job opportunities

Sweden, a Scandinavian haven, secures the seventh spot in the 2023 World Happiness Report, reflecting the region's enduring happiness

While not at the top, Norway remains a haven of happiness. Citizens actively participate in the democratic process, fostering a sense of community

Ranking ninth, Israel celebrates personal freedom, family values, economic opportunities, and a rich cultural heritage

Known for its exemplary pandemic response, New Zealand is the tenth happiest nation, thanks to visionary policies and stunning landscapes