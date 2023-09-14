Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 Awards Winners Announced

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) ( ) is proud to announce the winners of the esteemed Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 Awards, which were presented during the fourth edition of the AOG conference and exhibition in Luanda, Angola.

Under the conference's broader theme of 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development', the AOG 2023 awards, which were announced on the first day of the event, sought to identify the companies pioneering the oil and gas industry in Angola.

Local Company of the Year Award: Etu Energias

Awarded to the most promising Angolan company, whose support and development of the local workforce and local exploration and production efforts continues to ensure the sector's viability and longevity, Etu Energias has been selected as the winner of the high-level Local Company of the Year Award at AOG 2023.

“I am standing here as an individual, but it is truly a great honor. Believe in your people, bet in your people, and invest in your people.” stated, Etu Energia CEO, Edson dos Santos.

Formerly known as Somoil, the integrated energy company serves as the largest private oil company in Angola and continues as an exceptional operator in the southern African country's deep waters. Following the acquisition of over $1 billion in assets from TotalEnergies and Galp, development of the company's upstream portfolio – which includes stakes in Block 14, Block 14K, and Block 32 – is poised to increase oil production from the current 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 50,000 bpd by 2025 and 100,000 bpd by 2030.

Explorer of the Year Award: Azule Energy

Awarded in recognition of a steadfast commitment to unlocking the full potential of Angola's upstream sector, this year's Explorer of the Year Award has been given to Azule Energy, a company whose ongoing exploration drive continues to provide energy for the Angolan people while navigating the energy transition.

“Thank you everyone for honoringwith this award and thanks to our team for making this possible.” Azule Energy CEO, Adriano Mongini stated.

The award recognizes the efforts undertaken and continusupport demonstrated by Azule Energy to advance Angola's exploration agenda as well as the development of the upstream market. The 50/50 Joint Venture between BP and Eni combines the two companies' Angolan businesses and now serves as the largest independent equity producer of oil and gas in the country. Azule Energy boasts a strong pipeline of new projects scheduled to come on stream over the next few years, having recently signed a Production Sharing Agreement with Equinor to develop offshore Block 31/21 and having completed drilling of an exploration well in the country's offshore Block 15/06.

Game Changer of the Year Award: Sonangol P&P

Bestowed upon the company that has proved its commitment to driving ground-breaking technological innovation for the benefit of energy diversification, the Game Changer of the Year Award celebrates the upstream achievements made by companies active across Angola. This year, Sonangol P&P has won the high-level award in recognition of the ongoing commitment by the company to drive exploration and production in a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

Pushing ahead with reactivation activities on onshore exploration blocks in the Kwanza Basin, Sonangol P&P has risen to the challenge of finding value throughout the country's entire asset base and continues to operate and invest in a strong project pipeline in Angola. Sonangol has demonstrated that generating oil richness in sub-Saharan Africa's largest oil producer serves as an opportunity to open pathways to Angola's economic growth while promoting sustainable and local content development in the country.

Lifetime Achievement Award: TotalEnergies

Celebrating 70 years of active participation in Angola oil and gas space, TotalEnergies serves as the premier deep offshore operator in the country. AOG 2023's Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes companies, organization, projects, and individuals shaping Angola's energy market success, with the oil and gas supermajor driving the country's success and playing an instrumental role in its anointment as sub-Saharan Africa's largest oil producer in 2022.

TotalEnergies operates several deep and ultra-deep offshore oil licenses, the most notable of which being Block 17 and its four major hubs – Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV – while also operating several exploration blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza Basins. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies and Angola's national concessionaire, the ANPG, signed a Heads of agreement this year for the development of the Cameia and Golfhino fields located on Blocks 20 and 21 in the Kwanza Basin, paving the way for a $6 billion offshore project.