Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates“Aurora Metamorphosis Of Light” Photography Exhibition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 1st September – Sandeep Marwah, the President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, graced the occasion by inaugurating the national-level Photography exhibition titled“AURORA – Metamorphosis Of Light” at the Lokayata Art Gallery, located in the vibrant Hauz Khas Village of New Delhi.
Photographs, often described as everlasting memories, were at the forefront of the event. Marwah eloquently expressed,“One picture is equal to a thousand words. Every picture is a reflection of light.” His words resonated with the essence of the art form, highlighting the profound impact of visual storytelling through photography.
The exhibition featured an array of remarkable works by talented artists from varicorners of India. Their pieces of art in photography captivated the audience, each photograph narrating its unique story through the interplay of light and perspective.
Sandeep Marwah emphasized the significance of still photography within AAFT's curriculum, stating,“We at AAFT give immense importance to Still Photography. I am pleased to inform you that still photography is an integral part of every course we offer at AAFT. Moreover, we offer specialized three-year and two-year degree courses in Photography.” He further expressed his desire to host similar exhibitions at Marwah Studios, situated in the bustling Noida Film City.
Qazi M Raghhhib, an eminent Creative Director, and Mamta Bhat Pandey, an Art Conservator with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, also graced the occasion with their presence and shared their insights into the world of photography.
The exhibition, meticulously curated by Smita of Luna Arts, provided a platform for both emerging and established photographers to showcase their talent and creative vision.“AURORA – Metamorphosis Of Light” stands as a testament to the power of photography as a medium for artistic expression and storytelling.
The event witnessed a convergence of artistic minds, celebrating the transformative potential of light and imagery. It was a session filled with appreciation for the art form that captures moments, emotions, and stories that transcend words.
